Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 116,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

