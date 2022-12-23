Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.32) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.75) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.27) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($97.42).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.