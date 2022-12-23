Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. AlphaValue downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE CS opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

