Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRLBF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.