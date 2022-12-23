Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $10.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021673 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

