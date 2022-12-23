Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $11.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

