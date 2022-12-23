CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $1,081,235.82 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

