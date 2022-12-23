CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $1,081,235.82 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.