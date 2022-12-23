CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.38

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 1027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 131.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

