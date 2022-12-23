CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.38

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 1027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
