CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

