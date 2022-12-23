CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $143,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.93. 27,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,808. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

