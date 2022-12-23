Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.15.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.