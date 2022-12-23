DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $201,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.