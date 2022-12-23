DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBI opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.