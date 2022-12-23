DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

TCBI opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

