Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.25

Shares of Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.05), with a volume of 381 shares.
Dalradian Resources Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.25.
About Dalradian Resources
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
