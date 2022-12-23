Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Danone Price Performance

DANOY opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

