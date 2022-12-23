DAO Maker Price Up 1% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $111.05 million and approximately $635,996.05 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

