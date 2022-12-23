Darwin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $220.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

