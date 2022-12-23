Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,398 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 454,028.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 467,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $53.18. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

