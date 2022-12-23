Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $5,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.08. 32,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

