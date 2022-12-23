Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PYPL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,981. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

