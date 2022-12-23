Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 133,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,974. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

