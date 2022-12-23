Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.70. 19,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

