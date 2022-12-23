Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

