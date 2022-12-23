Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,832 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,832 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,451. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

