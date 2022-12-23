Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 5,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Specifically, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,362 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,240,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.