Defender Capital LLC. Buys 4,700 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $393.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

