Defender Capital LLC. Cuts Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. American Well comprises 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in American Well were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,738 shares of company stock valued at $646,278 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

