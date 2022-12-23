Defender Capital LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. ESAB accounts for about 0.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.09% of ESAB worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $48.67 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

