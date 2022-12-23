Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $26.01 on Monday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

