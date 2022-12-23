Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 2,898,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

