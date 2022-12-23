Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.61

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00021403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $47.37 million and approximately $62,284.45 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00389379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00846304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00097177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00606233 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00265066 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,138,425 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

