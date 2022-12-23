Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,450 at Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.37) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,017.67 ($36.66).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,322 ($28.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,286.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,457.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 975.63. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.64).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Derwent London Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Q. George bought 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,926 ($23.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($60,269.39).

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.