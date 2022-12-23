Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

