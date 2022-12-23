Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

