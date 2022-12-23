Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €186.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($197.87) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($214.89) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €163.55 ($173.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €180.00 ($191.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €165.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

