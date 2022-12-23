Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Reduced by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

