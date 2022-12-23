DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $125.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

