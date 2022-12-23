Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Lifted by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

