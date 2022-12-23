Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,311. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

