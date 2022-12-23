Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 5.9%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 1,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

