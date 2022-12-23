Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.74. Approximately 110,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 117,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,350,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter.

