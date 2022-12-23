Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

