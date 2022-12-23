DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.69% from the stock’s current price.

DLO has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

DLO opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

