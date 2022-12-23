Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.22.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $59.65 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

