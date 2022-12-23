Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $29.44. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 75.74%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,808.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,990.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

