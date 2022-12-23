DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $27.28

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.52. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 41 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $516.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

