DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $330.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DZS by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

