Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,387,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 385.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 853,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

