Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

