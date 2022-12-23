Edison Inv. Res Comments on OpGen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OpGen in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for OpGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OpGen stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

