Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading Up 0.6%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 35,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 184,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Elevate Credit Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 94.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

